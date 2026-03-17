Pema Khandu Inaugurates School Facilities in West Kameng, Cites Dalai Lama

At the heart of Khandu's address was a call for religious institutions to expand their role in society.

"His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has often emphasised that monasteries should not remain only places of worship but should serve as vibrant centres of education and intellectual inquiry for society," Khandu said.

He noted that Guru Tulku Rinpoche — a Padma Shri awardee — had built Guru Tenpai Dronme Vidyalaya at Labau with exactly that philosophy in mind, envisioning it as a place where spiritual wisdom and modern education grow side by side.