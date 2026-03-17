Pema Khandu Inaugurates School Facilities in West Kameng, Cites Dalai Lama

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated key educational facilities at Guru Tenpai Dronme Vidyalaya in West Kameng district, invoking the Dalai Lama's vision of monasteries as centres of learning rather than just places of worship.
Khandu shared details of the event through a series of posts on X, describing the occasion as both a cultural and educational milestone for the region.
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At the heart of Khandu's address was a call for religious institutions to expand their role in society.
"His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has often emphasised that monasteries should not remain only places of worship but should serve as vibrant centres of education and intellectual inquiry for society," Khandu said.
He noted that Guru Tulku Rinpoche — a Padma Shri awardee — had built Guru Tenpai Dronme Vidyalaya at Labau with exactly that philosophy in mind, envisioning it as a place where spiritual wisdom and modern education grow side by side.
Khandu inaugurated two major facilities at the institution — the Kelsang Donyoe Tenzing Library and the Sambhota Auditorium and Administrative Block.
He also laid the foundation stone for a new hostel and additional classrooms, aimed at strengthening the learning environment for students at the school.
"May such initiatives continue to nurture wisdom, learning and character among the younger generation," Khandu said.
The programme was held in the presence of Guru Tulku Rinpoche and other dignitaries.
Separately, Khandu also unveiled the Dud-Dul Tharpa Ling Lhakang at Jamiri — a new place of worship and reflection whose name translates to "Place of Liberation that Subdues Negative Forces."
The Chief Minister described it as a space dedicated to prayer, protection, and spiritual clarity.
"May this Lhakang serve as a centre of devotion, wisdom and compassion, guiding devotees on the path of peace and enlightenment for generations to come," he said.
The ceremony was held in the presence of Trulku Namdrol Legrab and other dignitaries.