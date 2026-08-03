Pema Khandu thanks PM, HM for Rs 44.55 crore flood relief assistance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Centre approved the advance release of Rs 44.55 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the flood-hit state. Khandu said the financial assistance would strengthen the state government’s ongoing relief and restoration work in flood- and landslide-affected areas. He also appreciated the Centre for deputing an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to assess damage to infrastructure, agricultural land and rural habitations. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the Centre had continued to support the state during the difficult monsoon season. The Centre on Saturday approved the advance release of its share of the State Disaster Response Fund, amounting to Rs 2,117.85 crore, to seven flood-affected states, including Arunachal Pradesh, to support relief and rehabilitation efforts during the ongoing monsoon.

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