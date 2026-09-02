Pema YK Loyi Appointed Chairperson of Women in FADA

New Delhi: Ms. Pema YK Loyi, Managing Director of Iconic Automobiles, has been appointed Chairperson of Women in FADA (WIF), the women-wing of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) at the association’s 63rd Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi yesterday.

Founded in 1964, FADA is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India and represents over 15,000 Automobile Dealerships across India.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for the automotive retail industry as Pema YK Loyi becomes the first woman from Eastern and North-Eastern India to hold the position of Chairperson of Women in FADA.

Loyi is a prominent entrepreneur and automotive retail leader from Arunachal Pradesh and built Iconic Automobiles into a significant automotive dealership in the North-East. Iconic Automobiles is an authorised dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra passenger and commercial vehicles across Arunachal Pradesh, with multiple showrooms and workshop service centres at different locations in the state.

A notable achievement under her leadership is the Iconic Automobiles facility in Itanagar, which has the distinction of being recognised as India’s first all-women-run Mahindra showroom. The initiative reflects Loyi’s emphasis on creating opportunities for women and encouraging greater participation of women in the traditionally male-dominated automobile industry.

Loyi has been an active voice on issues concerning women in the automobile industry. At the 13th FADA Auto Summit 2025, she was invited as one of the prominent women leaders to speak at the session titled “Women in FADA – Driven by Courage”, where she shared her experiences and perspectives on women’s participation and leadership in automotive retail.

Her appointment follows a series of recent recognitions for her entrepreneurial and professional achievements. In August 2026, she was honoured with the ‘Woman Transforming Auto Retail (East)’ Award at the 9th ETAuto Retail Forum 2026 in New Delhi. The award recognised her transformative leadership and contribution to creating new possibilities in automotive retail.

In 2025, Bank of Baroda also recognised Loyi as a leading woman entrepreneur from the North-Eastern Region during the bank’s 118th Founders’ Day.

Speaking about her new responsibility Ms Loyi said that she will focus on strengthening the participation of women across the automobile dealership ecosystem and creating greater opportunities for women to take up leadership and entrepreneurial roles in the sector.

Her journey from entering automobile retail as a young entrepreneur in Arunachal Pradesh to taking on a national leadership role in India’s automobile dealer community represents the growing emergence of the North-East on the national automotive map.

The appointment of Pema YK Loyi to lead Women in FADA is therefore not only a personal achievement but also a significant recognition of the growing contribution of women entrepreneurs and automotive dealers from the Eastern and North-Eastern regions of India.