Arunachal: SP Jummar Basar Urges Students to Stay Vigilant Against Cybercrime, Drugs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Capital Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar on Tuesday urged students to remain vigilant against cybercrime and drug abuse, report offences promptly and cooperate with law-enforcement agencies to help build a safe society. Basar was speaking at an awareness programme on cyber security, the NDPS Act, drug abuse prevention, new criminal laws and police-public relations organised by Dera Natung Government College in collaboration with Capital Police. DSP Techi Nega stressed the importance of trust and regular communication between the police and public, while Inspector Sushant Saurabh Jha briefed students on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced the earlier criminal laws from July 1, 2024.

Sub-Inspector Kipa Robin cautioned students against phishing, UPI and QR-code fraud, social media impersonation, cyberbullying, stalking, sextortion and fake job or scholarship offers. He also informed them about the 1930 helpline for reporting financial cyber fraud.

Also Read: Tawang Gears Up for Grand Exposition of Shakyamuni Buddha’s Holy Relics