People-Centric Governance Vital to Achieve Viksit Bharat Vision, Says Arunachal Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday stressed that the true measure of governance lies in the extent to which people benefit from government programmes and welfare schemes, urging officials to ensure that the benefits of Central and state government initiatives reach every eligible citizen, particularly those living in remote and rural areas.

Interacting with district Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Gaon Burahs (GBs) at Shergaon in West Kameng district, the Governor said the welfare of citizens must remain at the core of every reform and development initiative.

He said administrative reforms should not merely improve governance processes but must translate into tangible improvements in people's lives, adding that such people-centric governance is essential to realise the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (IANS )

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