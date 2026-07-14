Arunachal Governor Parnaik calls for stronger prosecution to ensure speedy justice

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday called for strengthening the state's prosecution system to ensure timely justice, particularly in cases involving crimes against women and children.

During a meeting with newly appointed Additional Advocate General Dugmar Kamduk at Raj Bhavan, the Governor stressed the need for better coordination among investigating agencies, prosecutors and other stakeholders. He expressed concern over the comparatively low prosecution and conviction rates in cases involving women and children and said such offences required prompt and effective legal action.

Parnaik also emphasised strengthening the Directorate of Prosecution through capacity building, professional training and institutional support, stating that a robust prosecution system was essential to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens' rights. He congratulated Kamduk on his appointment and wished him a successful tenure.

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