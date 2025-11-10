Personnel from Army’s Spear Corps hone drone skills in Manipur, Arunachal

IMPHAL/ITANAGAR: The Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army, conducted a two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training on drone operations at the Drone Training Node (DTN), Chandel, Manipur, an official said on Sunday. In a post on X, the Spear Corps said, "#AssamRifles under #SpearCorps conducted a two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training on drone operations at the Drone Training Node (DTN), Chandel, #Manipur in collaboration with IdeaForge. Personnel from various units honed skills in mission planning, data analysis and tactical deployment of UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems)."

Earlier in the day, the Spear Corps validated drone-based Combat Medical Care in forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing rapid delivery of vital medical supplies across tough terrain.

"Critical medical care items were successfully airlifted, proving the effectiveness of drones in enhancing medical logistics and ensuring swift aid to troops deployed in forward areas," said the Spear Corps on X. (IANS)

