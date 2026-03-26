PIB Hosts Media Outreach Programme on AI in Journalism at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

Addressing the gathering, Utsav Parmar, Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office Itanagar, stressed the need to balance Artificial Intelligence with what he termed Natural Intelligence.

He noted that indigenous communities often carry strong natural intelligence that aids contextual understanding — something AI cannot replicate. The role of media, he argued, goes beyond distributing news to ensuring accuracy, clarity, and context.

His advice to journalists was direct: "Make AI your own agent; do not become an agent of AI."