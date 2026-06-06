Plant Trees All Year, Not Just on Special Days, Urges Arunachal Governor Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday participated in a plantation programme at Raj Bhavan here, to mark World Environment Day.

Committed to environmental conservation and sustainable living, the governor planted a sapling of maha neem within the Raj Bhavan premises.

Interacting with Lok Bhavan and forest department officials, Parnaik emphasised that protecting nature is a collective responsibility and called upon every citizen to actively contribute towards increasing the state's green cover.

He particularly stressed the need for extensive plantation drives in urban areas, where rapid development often comes at the cost of natural vegetation. The governor suggested that for every tree felled, at least ten saplings should be planted and nurtured to maintain ecological balance and safeguard the environment for future generations.

He advised all that tree plantation should become a way of life rather than being confined to occasions such as World Environment Day or Van Mahotsav. He encouraged communities, educational institutions, government departments, and social organisations to incorporate plantation activities into every celebration and public event, transforming each occasion into an opportunity to give back to nature.

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