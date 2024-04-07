Plantation drive held at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat

A CORESSPONDENT

PASIGHAT: The Hillarian Group, organized a plantation cum beautification drive at the upper campus of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), on Friday.

The group which comprised of stalwarts from different spheres, planted 40 oriental and fruit plants at the upper campus in association with faculties of JNC Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, who himself happens to be a member of the HG.

The principal opined that such generosity shown by the senior elite members of the society motivates the posterity to offer positive quotients for the making of a new society filled with green earth and pure cosmos.

Vice Principal of the college, Dr. Leki Sitang, expressed his gratitude towards the selfless humanitarian enterprise of the HG - be it natural calamity, fire incidents, saving the earth etc. wherein it has always shown its high watermark efforts for the cause of the society.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Hillarian Group, B. Jamoh also spoke on the occasion and applauded the commitment of JNC for a Green & Clean campus.

