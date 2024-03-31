Police arrest man accused for rape and murder in East Siang district of Arunachal

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The East Siang district police, on Saturday, arrested alleged accused Sanjay Chetry (24) for kidnaping and attempt rape against a minor.

SP, SK Singhal informed that a written complaint was received regarding kidnapping and attempt to rape of a minor by a neighbour at Lower Banskota, Pasighat.

Subsequently, a team of Pasighat Women Police Station OC Ojum Riba and Sub-Inspector AK Mehta had taken prompt action and arrested the alleged accused.

“As of now the case is under further investigation,” the SP added.

Also Read: Minor raped amidst Holi celebrations in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)