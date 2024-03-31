Arunachal News

Police arrest man accused for rape and murder in East Siang district of Arunachal

The East Siang district police, on Saturday, arrested alleged accused Sanjay Chetry (24) for kidnaping and attempt rape against a minor.
Police arrest man accused for rape and murder in East Siang district of Arunachal

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The East Siang district police, on Saturday, arrested alleged accused Sanjay Chetry (24) for kidnaping and attempt rape against a minor.

SP, SK Singhal informed that a written complaint was received regarding kidnapping and attempt to rape of a minor by a neighbour at Lower Banskota, Pasighat.

Subsequently, a team of Pasighat Women Police Station OC Ojum Riba and Sub-Inspector AK Mehta had taken prompt action and arrested the alleged accused.

“As of now the case is under further investigation,” the SP added.

Also Read: Minor raped amidst Holi celebrations in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

Rape
Murder

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com