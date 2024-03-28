Minor raped amidst Holi celebrations in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A shocking crime took place in the city of Guwahati when a minor girl became the victim of rape.

The key accused, Inamul Ali, along with two other accomplices named Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, took three girls from the Bhagaduttapur locality of Kahilipara on the pretext of celebrating Holi. They were then drugged by the perpetrators and intoxicated. Inamul Ali then raped the girls while his accomplices witnessed and recorded the ordeal on their phones.

Following this episode, the accused left the victim at her residence in Khanapara. She was moved to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital where she remained under medical care in a critical state. A case was filed at the Bhagaduttapur Outpost with case number 262/24 regarding the development. Both accomplices, Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, were detained at Hatigaon and Azara police stations respectively, but the key accused, Inamul Ali, is yet to be arrested.

