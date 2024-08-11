Police conducts ILP checking drive in Arunachal capital, deports 155

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Amid the escalating security concerns linked to development in Bangladesh and in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, the Arunachal Pradesh police have ramped up enforcement of the inner line permit (ILP) regulations as mandated by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations (BEFR), Act. The initiative aims to enhance security across the state following a directive from the government of Arunachal Pradesh, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh disclosed.

On Friday, a special drive spearheaded by Itanagar sub divisional police officer Kengo Dirchi, in coordination with teams from Itanagar police station, Niti Vihar and Chimpu police stations, was launched. The drive focused on ensuring strict compliance with ILP requirements, Singh said. During the operation, the SP said a total of 155 individuals were detected from Ganga village, Chimpu, and Ganga Market areas, to be in violation of the ILP regulations. Non-FIR cases were registered against the violators under Section 3 of the BEFR Act and were subsequently produced before the executive magistrate, the SP said. Following due process, the violators were deported from Hollongi and Gumto check gates, he said. Praising the teams for their efforts, the SP said the ILP checking will be intensified in the coming days. He said special attention will be given to identifying and apprehending violators, who misuse tourist ILPs to enter the state and overstay beyond the permitted time.

The SP appealed to the general public to cooperate with the police in the drive to curb illegal immigration and encourage citizens to report any information related to such violations to the police. He added that the enhanced vigilance is a part of the broader effort to maintain security and uphold the law as the state prepares for Independence Day celebrations.

