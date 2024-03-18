Police seize cash worth over Rs 59 lakh from Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Immediately after the announcement of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, police in Lower Subansiri district, in a major haul, seized over Rs 59 lakh from a vehicle at Ziro, the district headquarters, on Saturday evening, police said.

A team of police seized the cash amounting to Rs 59.02 lakh from a vehicle near Pine Grove area here at around 4 p.m., Lower Subansiri superintendent of police (SP) Keni Bagra informed.

He said the cash was seized from one Boa Terry, a resident of Boasimla from the adjacent Kamle district. Reportedly, the vehicle was heading from Ziro to Kamle district.

The case is being investigated by the IT department, as it was seized after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the SP said.

All legal formalities were followed during the seizure process in front of the executive magistrate, the SP added.

The northeastern state will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

