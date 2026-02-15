Centre’s under-river tunnel project to boost Arunachal connectivity: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday termed the Centre's approval for India's first twin-tube underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in Assam a historic milestone that will significantly enhance connectivity with Arunachal Pradesh, strengthen border infrastructure and accelerate economic growth in the Northeast.

Reacting to the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mein said the ambitious project would transform regional logistics and improve access between key locations in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, has approved a 33.7 km four-lane access-controlled greenfield National Highway, including a 15.79 km underwater twin-tube tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra River, with railway provision in one tube," Mein said in a post on X.

Describing the project as a landmark development, the Deputy Chief Minister said it marks a major leap in infrastructure growth for the Northeast.

"This landmark initiative will significantly enhance connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, strengthen border infrastructure, improve logistics from Guwahati and Dibrugarh to Itanagar, and accelerate economic growth while advancing India's Act East Policy," he said.

Mein emphasized that the tunnel, which will be constructed between Gohpur and Numaligarh in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs 18,662 crore, will play a crucial role in strengthening strategic and economic linkages in the region.

He added that the improved connectivity will ease movement, support trade and commerce, and contribute to faster development across the northeastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

