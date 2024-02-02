Protest against labourer’s death in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Hundreds of people took to streets in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh Thursday, in protest against the death of a labourer at Dirak Gate, an official said. On Monday, three labourers allegedly assaulted one Sab Taye on charges of theft, who was also a labourer, Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley informed.

Sixty-year-old Taye, a resident of New Silatoo village in the district, succumbed to his injuries after the incident. A case under Section 302/34 of the IPC was registered at Namsai police station and the three labourers involved in the assault have been arrested, the SP said.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of people from various communities staged a peaceful dharna and resorted to road blockade, at Dirak check gate, in protest against the killing of Taye.

The SP said the protesters resorted to road blockade demanding the arrest of the contractor, Abu Gohain, who had engaged the labourers in some construction works. Later in the day, the road blockade was lifted, Thingley said. The SP added that the situation is tense but under control.