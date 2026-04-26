PWD junior engineer killed as uprooted tree crushes vehicle on Arunachal highway

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was killed on the spot when a tree, uprooted due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, fell on a moving vehicle from the hillside along the Potin-Posa stretch of the highway in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, police said.

Keyi Panyor Superintendent of Police (SP) Angad Mehta said the incident occurred at around 8 am. The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Deken Sorang, who was posted at Pipsorang under Kra Daadi district.

Sorang was travelling from Itanagar to Parsi Parlo along with his driver, Shan Rai (36), when the incident occurred.

The SP said that upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, conducted an immediate rescue operation, and evacuated both occupants to the Yazali Community Health Centre for medical attention.

Doctors at the health centre declared Sorang brought dead, while Rai sustained minor injuries and is currently safe, the SP said.

Police said they have conducted an inquest as per procedure, and are carrying out further legal formalities in coordination with the family members of the deceased.

The fallen tree was subsequently cleared from the roadway, and officials have fully restored vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the SP urged citizens and commuters to exercise caution while travelling during the monsoon season, particularly in areas prone to landslides, falling trees, and adverse weather conditions.

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