Shillong Man Killed by Co-Tenant Over Suspected Affair; Accused Held

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his co-tenant in Shillong's Mawblei locality on Saturday morning following a dispute triggered by suspicions of an extramarital affair, police said. The incident took place inside a residential building around 8 am.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem said, "Today at about 8 am, one Sumeet Kr Singha, 40, of Mawblei was assaulted by Sanjay Kumar, 42, a co-tenant inside the building, using a 'No Parking' board. The reason for the assault is that the victim suspected Sanjay Kumar of having an affair with his wife, which led to an argument and a fight."

The injured man was rushed to Supercare Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have arrested the accused, and a case of murder has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

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