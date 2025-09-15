Quake jolt Arunachal, no damage reported

Our correspondent

Itanagar: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Itanagar and adjoining districts on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic among residents though officials confirmed there was no damage to life or property.

The tremor struck at 4.41 pm with its epicentre located in Assam’s Udalguri district, at a shallow depth of 5 km, according to state disaster management secretary Dani Sulu.

The coordinates of the quake were recorded at Latitude 26.80 N and Longitude 92.33 E, the official said.

Sulu informed that no reports of structural damage or casualties have emerged from the state so far.

“The situation is being closely monitored, but there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

In the state capital, sudden jolts sent people rushing out of their homes, shops, and offices, gathering in open spaces for safety.

