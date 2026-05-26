Rain alert across Arunachal Pradesh, thunderstorms likely till Thursday: IMD

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Arunachal Pradesh over the next few days and advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

Lower Siang district remained under an orange alert on Monday due to the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms, while yellow alerts were issued for districts including Papum Pare, West Siang, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Longding, Tirap and Namsai.

The weather office stated that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue across several parts of the state till Thursday, with unstable conditions expected in western, central and southern regions. Authorities advised people living near rivers and landslide-prone areas to exercise caution during the adverse weather period.

Also Read: Thunderstorm activity to intensify with heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal: IMD