Rain intensifies in Eastern Arunachal, IMD issues orange alert for Namsai and Lohit districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Namsai and Lohit districts in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD also issued yellow alerts for several other districts, while no major weather warning was issued for parts of western and northern Arunachal Pradesh. According to the forecast, widespread rainfall was expected across the state, with thunderstorms and heavy showers likely in Namsai and Lohit, along with adjoining districts under yellow alert.

The weather was expected to remain unsettled on Wednesday, with Tirap also placed under an orange alert and yellow warnings continuing across most central and eastern districts. On Thursday, rainfall activity was expected to ease slightly, with no orange alert issued, though yellow alerts remained in place in several districts. The forecast indicated further improvement in weather conditions on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar Capital Region administration issued a heat wave advisory, urging residents to avoid prolonged sun exposure, maintain hydration and take precautions against rising temperatures. Various departments were directed to implement preventive measures, including ensuring medical preparedness, adjusting school timings, and maintaining uninterrupted power supply to essential services.

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