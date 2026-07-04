Flood Woes Ease in Arunachal Pradesh as Weather Conditions Improve

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh showed signs of improvement on Friday following a spell of clear weather, with the number of affected villages and population declining over the past 24 hours, even as restoration work continued in several districts hit by heavy rain, floods and landslides.

According to a report of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), fresh incidents during the last 24 hours were reported only from West Siang and Papum Pare districts due to flooding.

In West Siang, 24 villages under five circles remained affected, while seven villages under two circles in Papum Pare continued to face the impact of floods.

Officials said the improvement in weather conditions helped ease the overall flood situation, although relief and restoration efforts remain underway in vulnerable areas.

Restoration work is in progress to reopen the Potin-Hoj road in Keyi Panyor district, while efforts are also on to clear a road blockade on the Nyodu-Sibe Siru NLCPR road under Basar circle in Lepa Rada district.

The SEOC said no fresh casualties, missing persons or injuries were reported during the last 24 hours, while authorities are closely monitoring the situation and carrying out restoration of damaged roads, water supply systems and other essential infrastructure in the affected district.

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