Rain-Triggered Landslides Disrupt Key Arunachal Road Connectivity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Heavy rainfall triggered landslides on Wednesday, disrupting vehicular movement along the Akajan-Likabali-Bame Road, a key link connecting several districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Officials said landslides and debris accumulation were reported at Siji, Hathi Nallah and Brahmaputra View Point, affecting connectivity to Lower Siang, Leparada, West Siang and Upper Subansiri districts.

Lower Siang District Disaster Management Officer Tarik Nyitan said earth movers were deployed immediately and the debris was cleared, restoring traffic movement by the afternoon. The district administration advised commuters to remain cautious due to the possibility of further landslides amid continued rainfall. Meanwhile, the Galo Youth Organisation raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Likabali-Bame Road and urged the government to expedite restoration and upgrade the stretch, citing recurring monsoon disruptions and delays in maintenance works.

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