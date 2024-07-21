Rajiv Gandhi University shines at North East NSS Festival in Gangtok

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A five-day North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival concluded on Friday at Gangtok, with the Arunachal Pradesh team from Rajiv Gandhi University bagging the Best Contingency for North-East NSS 2024 and also securing the third position in the cultural competitions. The programme saw colourful display of culture through dance belonging to Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, a communiqué said here on Saturday.

The highlight of the event was the Awards ceremony, where the winners of various competitions were honoured. The Northeast NSS festival 2024 witnessed Assam winning the top honours, followed by host state Sikkim at second spot while Arunachal Pradesh took home the third position.

RGU’s 32 NSS volunteers participated in the NE NSS festival 2024. The team was escorted by PO Rima Kalita, a faculty in the Department of Fine Arts and Music, RGU, while Mintu Kuli, 4th semester, Education Department, represented as Group leader. Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) graced the concluding ceremony at Manan Kendra, Gangtok.

