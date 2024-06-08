Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) conducts workshop on G-20 Delhi declaration: A feasibility assessment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The political science department of Rajiv Gandhi University on Friday organized a daylong workshop on G-20 Delhi declaration: A feasibility assessment. The workshop is part of a project under New Delhi-based Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The project is being awarded under Dr. Pratip Chattopadhyay from University of Kalyani, West Bengal. Participants composed of teachers, research scholars and PG students of various departments attended the workshop in hybrid mode.

In his address RGU vice chancellor Professor Saket Khushwaha said that the workshop would be helpful in understanding the objective in the process of structuring and content of mainstreaming lifestyle for sustainable development.

He stressed on the adoption of intensive research to be applied so that by 2024, India will be known as a developed model amongst the developed countries. "And for that, the concept of sustainability has to be analyzed at earliest, where the minimal need of the poor is met out," the VC said. Political science head Prof Nabam Nakha Hina apprised the participants of the objective of the workshop and the course of discussion to be taken place in the technical session.

Professor Arvind Kumar from School of International Studies, JNU, in his keynote address emphasized on the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), women empowerment, food security and the global issues in achieving the objectives of G-20 and the role of India in it.

RGU's Dean of Social Sciences Professor S.K. Chaudhuri, while stressing on the importance of G-20 added that the workshop should also emphasize on the possibilities from local to global perspective concerning how local issues are involved and how it is making progress in terms of communities, states in North East India.

"Scholars and stakeholders should often come together to discuss the issues of our time," he added. Professor J.K. Patnaik from School of International Studies, JNU, shed light on the genesis of G-20 and the role of India as one of the emerging leading members in ensuring global responsibility.

As G-20 Delhi Declaration intends to intensify the role of G-20 countries, the focus should be on inter and intra developmental approach through which the citizen can harness local resources to tackle various kinds of hazards and challenges, he stressed.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) submits annual quality assurance report to NAAC

Also Watch: