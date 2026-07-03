Ramakrishna Mission to Establish Two Higher Education Institutes in Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the Ramakrishna Mission will establish two institutes of higher education in the state, one at Aalo in West Siang district and the other at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district.

Khandu announced the proposal after meeting a delegation of the Ramakrishna Mission led by Swami Bodhasarananda, Assistant General Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math.

He said the proposed institutions would expand access to quality higher education and strengthen the state's academic landscape through value-based learning. He also noted the Ramakrishna Mission's longstanding contribution to education and social service in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to strengthening educational infrastructure and collaborating with reputed institutions to create better opportunities for students and promote the holistic development of youth.

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