Rare Great Indian Hornbill Flock Spotted in Arunachal’s Village

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A rare flock of about 14 Great Indian Hornbills, one of India's most iconic and critically endangered bird species, was sighted in Silluk village under Mebo sub-division in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh recently, prompting the Pasighat forest division to issue a strict advisory against hunting or disturbing the birds.

The sighting marks a significant conservation moment for the district, where such herds have not been seen for many years.

DFO Hono Moda, in an advisory issued soon after the sighting, urged the people of Mebo and the wider East Siang district to ensure complete protection of the visiting hornbills.

He reminded that the Great Indian Hornbill (Buceros bicornis), also the state bird of Arunachal Pradesh, is listed as "vulnerable" globally and requires collective efforts to conserve. Hornbills play a crucial ecological role as forest farmers, dispersing seeds across long distances and aiding regeneration of tropical forests.

The Great Indian Hornbill, with its distinctive casque and wide wingspan, is known for forming strong pair bonds, nesting in large tree hollows, and requiring undisturbed habitats, factors that make sightings in human habitations both rare and ecologically significant.

The DFO added that winter also brings a surge of intercontinental migratory birds to the state, which equally need protection. He warned that hunting or harming any wildlife attracts stringent penalties under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, including imprisonment of up to seven years and fines up to Rs 1 lakh.

Silluk head gaon bura Ashik Yirang and Silluk Swachh Abhiyan chairman Kepangnong Borang appealed to villagers to respect the advisory, cautioning that stern action would be taken against violators.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng also urged residents to safeguard the hornbills, calling the sighting a rare privilege and a reminder of the region's rich biodiversity.

Borguli wildlife range officials noted that the sighting reflects the success of ongoing conservation efforts carried out jointly by the community and the forest and wildlife departments.

One forest officer, who photographed hornbills flying over the sanctuary, described the moment as 'a sign that the ecosystem is healing'

