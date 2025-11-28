Meghalaya to announce SSA teachers’ pay structure before Christmas

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) after meeting with the state Government revealed that Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has committed to announcing the long-pending pay structure for SSA teachers before Christmas, to be implemented from April 1, 2026. The assurance came during a meeting on Thursday, where MSSASA pressed for urgent decisions on rationalisation, TET eligibility and service-related concerns.

MSSASA president Aristotle C. Rymbui said the delegation reiterated the need for timely completion of the rationalisation process, stressing that it must be enforced before the next academic year. "We appreciate the steps taken by the state government to rationalize the SSA schools. We have suggested that the process be completed before the start of the next academic calendar, and the minister has assured us that the government will try its best to do so," he said. He added that the minister indicated the exercise "may take sometime" due to consultations with missionary and private institutions.

On the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET), Rymbui said the department has already prepared the process but is still awaiting clarity from national authorities. "The minister informed the delegation that the education department has prepared the entire process of how to conduct this TET but the question is that whether the teachers will be eligible or not to appear this TET. So next week, the minister will meet the concerned authorities in the ministry of education and NCTE for seeking clarification on the eligibility criteria for the inservice teachers." According to him, "The government wants the length of service of teachers to be considered as the eligibility criteria."

Rymbui further stated that groundwork for the new pay structure has begun across districts. "The direction for collection of data regarding the length of service of SSA teachers has already been sent to all SDSEOs, and we hope that the process will be completed soon," he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya: COMSO demands urgent clearance of MRSSA Amendment Bill 2020