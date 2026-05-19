Rare Himalayan Plant Rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 120 Years

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ITANAGAR: In a significant breakthrough for botanical science and biodiversity conservation, researchers from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have rediscovered the rare flowering plant species Geum macrosepalum in the alpine region of Arunachal Pradesh nearly 120 years after it was last officially recorded in India.

The species, endemic to the Eastern Himalaya and considered vulnerable, was found near the strategically important Se La Pass in western Arunachal Pradesh during an extensive botanical survey in high-altitude alpine meadows, BSI officials said.

According to researchers, the species was rediscovered during a field study conducted under a project assessing the impact of climate change on floristic diversity and migration of vascular plants in the alpine and subalpine landscapes of western Arunachal Pradesh.

The research team comprising botanists Subhajit Lahiri, Monalisa Das and Sudhansu Sekhar Dash located the species in the Se La area between Tawang and West Kameng districts at an altitude of around 4,200 metres.

The findings have since been documented in the international scientific journal Phytotaxa, which described the rediscovery as a major contribution to understanding the fragile Eastern Himalayan ecosystem. Scientists noted that the plant was last reliably collected in India in 1905 from Sikkim, with only a few historical records available thereafter.

A member of the rose family, Geum macrosepalum is characterised by its pale yellow to ivory-yellow flowers tinged with reddish hues and drooping blossoms, adapted to harsh alpine environments.

Researchers found the species growing in alpine meadows and marshy terrain in one of the least explored landscapes of the Indian Himalaya.Using International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) assessment parameters, the researchers classified the species as 'Vulnerable' in India owing to its restricted distribution and mounting habitat pressures caused by developmental activities and ecological disturbances in fragile mountain ecosystems.

Scientists involved in the study emphasised that the rediscovery underlines the urgent need for intensified floristic research and long-term conservation efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, which forms part of the globally recognised Eastern Himalaya biodiversity hotspot.The region is known for harbouring numerous endemic and rare species of flora and fauna, many of which remain undocumented because of difficult terrain and limited scientific exploration.

The rediscovery has drawn attention from conservationists, scientists and policymakers alike, with Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein hailing the finding as a reminder of the state's extraordinary ecological wealth.

"Rediscovering a forgotten treasure of the Eastern Himalayas. The rare Geum macrosepalum, unseen in India for nearly 120 years, has been found again in the alpine landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the rich biodiversity and ecological significance of the region," Mein said in a post on X on Monday.

Also Read: Rare plant species rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 189 years