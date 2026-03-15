Rare plant species rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 189 years

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ITANAGAR: Scientists from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have rediscovered Henckeliamonophylla, a rare plant species endemic to Arunachal Pradesh, nearly 189 years after it was last recorded, during a survey in Lohit district of the northeastern state.

The rediscovery was made during a recent field exploration conducted by a team of BSI scientists in the forested areas of Lohit district in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, officials of the BSI said on Saturday.

The species had not been documented since the early 19th century, making the finding a significant addition to the botanical records of the Eastern Himalayan region.

The plant was found growing in moist, shaded habitats typical of the region's subtropical forest ecosystems, highlighting the rich and largely unexplored floral diversity of the state.

Henckeliamonophylla belongs to the family Gesneriaceae and is a perennial herbaceous plant typically found in humid forest environments. Species of the genus Henckelia generally possess erect or slightly creeping stems and simple leaves that may be ovate or lance-shaped.

The plants produce axillary inflorescences bearing one or several tubular or funnel-shaped flowers, often with delicate coloration. Their fruits develop as elongated capsules containing numerous tiny seeds, enabling them to reproduce effectively in suitable ecological niches.

The rediscovery is considered important for plant taxonomy and conservation, as species thought to be extremely rare or possibly lost can provide valuable insights into the biodiversity and ecological history of the Eastern Himalayas.

Botanists say such findings underline the need for continued field surveys and conservation efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, which is regarded as one of India's richest biodiversity hotspots.

PemaKhandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, congratulated the team of scientists from the Botanical Survey of India for the rare discovery.

"Delighted to learn about the remarkable rediscovery of Henckeliamonophylla, a rare plant species endemic to Arunachal Pradesh, after nearly 189 years. My heartfelt congratulations to the team from the Botanical Survey of India for this significant scientific achievement," the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said the rediscovery from Lohit district highlights the extraordinary biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Such findings not only add to global botanical knowledge but also remind us of the ecological treasures our state holds," Khandu said.

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to the researchers for their dedicated efforts in documenting and conserving the unique species.

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