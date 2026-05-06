Rare hornbill sighted in Pasighat after long gap: Officials

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ITANAGAR: A rare adult Oriental pied hornbill has been sighted at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh after a long gap, indicating a healthy forest ecosystem in the region, officials said.

The hornbill was observed foraging near the forest office area by local resident Biswajit Tayeng, officials said.

The sighting has generated interest among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

Hornbills are considered key ecological indicators, and their presence reflects the overall health of forest habitats.

Officials said the species plays a crucial role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration, contributing to the maintenance of biodiversity.

The return of the hornbill after a prolonged gap suggests that habitat conditions in the area remain favourable and that conservation measures are yielding positive outcomes, a forest official said.

Often referred to as "farmers of the forest", hornbills help regenerate native vegetation by dispersing seeds over large distances. Experts observed that the species depends on mature trees and undisturbed forest cover for survival.

The sighting has highlighted the importance of continued conservation efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, which forms part of the Eastern Himalayas biodiversity hotspot.

Officials stressed the need to protect natural habitats, prevent deforestation, and strengthen community participation in conservation initiatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed happiness over the sighting of the avian species.

"Its presence signals a healthy ecosystem, as hornbills play a key role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration," Mein said in a post on X.

Also Read: Rare Great Indian Hornbill Flock Spotted in Arunachal’s Village