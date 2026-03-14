Three-Day Sowa-Rigpa Workshop on Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Plants Opens in Tawang

The National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa (NISR), Leh — an autonomous institute under the Union AYUSH Ministry — in collaboration with NGO The Tawang Foundation, has organised a three-day workshop titled "Sowa-Rigpa Medical Heritage and Medicinal Plants of Arunachal Pradesh" in Tawang from March 13 to 15.

Dr Tsering Thakchoe Drungtso, Professor at NISR, delivered the keynote address, followed by remarks from Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and Tawang Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu.

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