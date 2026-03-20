Rare Shrub Species Agapetes Wardii Recorded in India for First Time, Found in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A rare shrub species previously recorded only in Myanmar has been found for the first time in India, with botanists documenting its presence in the forests of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The species, Agapetes Wardii, is an epiphytic shrub — meaning it grows on other plants rather than in soil — and has been formally recorded in the March 2026 issue of the international botanical journal Feddes Repertorium.

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