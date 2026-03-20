Rare Shrub Species Agapetes Wardii Recorded in India for First Time, Found in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A rare shrub species previously recorded only in Myanmar has been found for the first time in India, with botanists documenting its presence in the forests of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.
The species, Agapetes Wardii, is an epiphytic shrub — meaning it grows on other plants rather than in soil — and has been formally recorded in the March 2026 issue of the international botanical journal Feddes Repertorium.
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The finding adds a previously unrecorded species to India's official flora and draws fresh attention to the largely unexplored biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayan region.
Botanists say the discovery further cements Arunachal Pradesh's reputation as one of India's most important biodiversity hotspots, a region that continues to yield new and scientifically significant finds.
According to the study, Agapetes Wardii typically grows in moist evergreen forests, often in areas close to water sources.
The species is identified by its distinctive tubular flowers, which range from deep red to pinkish tones and can sometimes appear white. Its leaves are elliptic to lanceolate in shape.
Researchers confirmed the species through detailed morphological and taxonomic analysis, comparing it with closely related plants including Agapetes Hosseana, A. mannii, and A. buxifolia.
The research was carried out by botanists Vinay Kumar Sahani, Dipanwita Banik, Minom Pertin, and Lemmem Gammi, all associated with the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED).
Their study provided a full species description, habitat notes, and taxonomic comparisons, formally establishing the presence of Agapetes Wardii within Indian territory for the first time.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, describing it as a remarkable scientific achievement for the state and the country.
In a post on X, Mein said the finding underscores the extraordinary richness of Arunachal Pradesh's ecosystems and its standing as one of India's most vital biodiversity hotspots.
"This discovery marks a significant addition to the country's documented flora. The dense evergreen forests of the Eastern Himalayas continue to hold immense potential for scientific exploration, often revealing species yet to be documented within our national boundaries," he wrote.
Mein also congratulated the SEED team for their contribution, noting that such research is crucial for expanding scientific knowledge of India's natural heritage.
Environmentalists and researchers believe that sustained exploration of Arunachal Pradesh's forest ecosystems is likely to uncover more species new to science or new to India.
They stress that such discoveries also highlight the urgency of conserving the fragile and ecologically rich landscapes of the Eastern Himalayas before they are lost to deforestation or climate change.