RBI Holds MSME Town Hall in Arunachal's Tezu to Boost Financial Inclusion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organised a town hall meeting focused on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tezu, Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, bringing together bankers, entrepreneurs, and key government stakeholders to discuss how to better integrate unbanked businesses into the formal financial system.

The meeting was chaired by RBI General Manager Abhijit Majumdar and attended by a cross-section of officials and community representatives from Tezu and surrounding areas.

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