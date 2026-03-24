RBI Holds MSME Town Hall in Arunachal's Tezu to Boost Financial Inclusion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organised a town hall meeting focused on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tezu, Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, bringing together bankers, entrepreneurs, and key government stakeholders to discuss how to better integrate unbanked businesses into the formal financial system.
The meeting was chaired by RBI General Manager Abhijit Majumdar and attended by a cross-section of officials and community representatives from Tezu and surrounding areas.
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The gathering brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including Lohit Additional Deputy Commissioner Sotailum Belai, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Obang Mibang, NABARD AGM (District Development) Kamal Roy, Lead District Manager Ojing Taboh, officials from the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSLM), Moneywise CRISIL representatives, self-help group (SHG) members, and officials from various banks operating in the region.
Addressing the gathering, RBI General Manager Majumdar underlined the critical role that MSMEs play in strengthening local economies and generating employment at the grassroots level.
He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, framing MSME development and financial inclusion as key pillars of that larger national goal.
Majumdar urged entrepreneurs in attendance to maintain credit discipline while accessing loans and financial assistance available under various government-supported schemes — emphasising that responsible borrowing is as important as access to credit.
The broader aim of the town hall was to strengthen direct interaction between entrepreneurs, bankers, and other stakeholders — and to make small business owners in the region aware of the schemes and opportunities available to them through the formal banking system.
The meeting is part of the RBI's wider efforts to improve financial inclusion in remote and underserved regions of Northeast India.