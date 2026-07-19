Remote Vijoynagar Lit Up as Sirit Micro Hydro Scheme Brings Power to Arunachal’s Frontier Villages

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ITANAGAR: Electricity has reached the remote Vijoynagar circle in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district following the commissioning of the 2x250 kW Sirit Micro Hydro Scheme, local MLA Kamlung Mossang said.

Mossang said the project marked a major step in extending modern infrastructure to one of the state's most isolated regions and would improve education, healthcare, communication, livelihoods and overall quality of life. He added that reliable power would also boost eco-tourism, organic agriculture and horticulture.

The project was implemented through coordination between the state's Hydro Power Development and Power departments. Completed at an estimated cost of over Rs 14 crore, it will provide electricity to more than 1,500 residents of eight villages, including Vijoynagar headquarters.

The MLA thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for prioritising infrastructure development in remote border areas and praised the technical teams for overcoming logistical challenges to complete the project.

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