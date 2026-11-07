Renowned Spiritual Leader Dr Mrinalini Nandgiriji Visits Tawang Monastery

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Renowned spiritual leader Dr Mrinalini Nandgiriji of the International Kinnar Akhada, Juna Akhada, visited the historic Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh recently to witness the sacred exposition of the holy relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha.

During her visit, Dr Nandgiriji had the sacred darshan of the holy relics and offered prayers to Lord Buddha. The occasion was marked by an atmosphere of devotion, peace, and spiritual reverence.

The visit highlighted the spirit of interfaith harmony and mutual respect among India’s diverse spiritual traditions. The exposition of the holy relics symbolises the universal values of compassion, wisdom, peace, and brotherhood.

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