RGU Professor Tana Showren inspires educators at teachers’ orientation camp at Doimukh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Rajiv Gandhi University's History Professor Tana Sworen stressed the importance of teachers being well-prepared on Tuesday, not only in their subject matter but also in designing engaging and impactful lessons.

Speaking on the second day of the teachers orientation camp (TOC), organized by Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan at Doimukh, near here, Professor Sworen said that preparedness is the foundation for a successful teaching environment where students can thrive.

Professor Showren highlighted the impact of a positive attitude in the classroom and explained that an optimistic outlook can create a learning environment that encourages exploration and academic achievement.

He urged the educators to set high goals for their students and maintain confidence in their potential to succeed. "High expectations can inspire students to push beyond their limits and strive for excellence," he added.

Professor Sworen, who is also the president of Nyishi Elite Society, underscored the importance of treating all students equitably and providing them with equal opportunities to succeed. This approach, he said, helps create an inclusive and respectful classroom environment.

He encouraged teachers to adopt innovative and creative teaching methods to stimulate students' imagination and critical thinking skills saying that creative approaches can enhance student engagement and learning.

Professor Showren emphasized on the importance of building meaningful connections with students adding that demonstrating genuine care and understanding can foster a supportive and nurturing learning environment.

Professor Showren's insights were met with great enthusiasm and appreciation from the attendees. His recommendations provided valuable guidance for educators aiming to excel in their profession and positively impact their students' lives.

The ASVS and Vidya Bharati expressed their deep gratitude to Professor Showren for his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing education in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.

