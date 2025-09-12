RSETI to come up in Arunachal district; DC assures land

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Siang district deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu on Thursday assured to provide suitable land for the immediate establishment of a bank-sponsored Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

Chairing a high-level coordination meeting, the DC emphasised that skill development is vital for creating a skilled workforce and promoting rural prosperity.

He further assured the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM) that a vacant government building or a private rented space would be made available to begin RSETI operations at the earliest.

The meeting, which was attended by officials from the district administration, panchayat leaders, SRLM representatives, and the lead district manager of SBI, was convened to finalise the setting up of the institute in the district.

The chief operating officer of the rural skills division under SRLM, briefed the gathering about the role of RSETIs in skilling rural youth to set up micro-enterprises through credit linkages facilitated by sponsor banks.

He highlighted the need to establish such centres in every district of the northeastern state with financial support from the union Rural Development ministry, and sponsor banks approved by the state level bankers committee (SLBC) headed by the chief secretary.

He further envisioned RSETIs functioning as centres of excellence (CoE) for rural skilling in the state, underscoring the crucial support required from the district administration, bankers, industries, and the state government.

