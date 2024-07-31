‘Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao’ campaign launched in Arunachal district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The month-long, ‘Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao’ campaign was launched by Pakke Kessang deputy commissioner Bani Lego on Tuesday.

The campaign is being organized by the Urban Development department. Speaking at the launch, Lego gave tips to the general public on basic cleanliness habits to be practiced for self-hygiene and for keeping the town clean.

Pakke Kessang zilla parishad member Sunil Nabom urged the general public to actively engage in cleanliness drives and keep the town neat and clean.

Safai Apnao Bimari Bhagao initiative emphasizes comprehensive interventions such as cleanliness drives, advocacy, and inter-departmental collaboration, to be executed by all Urban Local Bodies.

The primary goal is to promote cleanliness and prevent diseases, a critical endeavour during the monsoon season. The drive will be carried out as per prepared action plan by various departments till August 31 next.

