School Dropouts a ‘Matter of Concern’, Says MoS Margherita, Calls for Quality Education in Arunachal

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ITANAGAR: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita said school dropouts were a matter of concern and stressed the need to ensure quality education and retain every child in the education system.

Chairing a review meeting at Likabali in Lower Siang district on Wednesday, Margherita reviewed the implementation of central and state flagship schemes and discussed measures to improve their execution. He said developmental projects are vital for Arunachal Pradesh's future and require regular assessment.

During the meeting, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor highlighted road connectivity problems, particularly along the Akajan-Likabali-Bame road, while Nari Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu sought enhanced allocations under rural housing schemes. District officials and department heads also briefed the minister on developmental achievements, infrastructure requirements and welfare challenges.

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