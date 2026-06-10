Union Minister Pabitra Margherita highlights Arunachal’s cultural heritage during Ziro visit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage and praised the state's infrastructure development and preservation of indigenous traditions during a visit to Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Addressing weavers, handicraft artisans and district officials, Margherita said Arunachal Pradesh held a special place in India's cultural identity and reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting traditional crafts and local livelihoods. He also lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu for promoting development while safeguarding tribal heritage.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the Ziro Handloom Marketing Complex, which is aimed at providing local weavers with a dedicated platform to market their products. He also distributed specialised toolkits to artisans under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme.

Margherita received a traditional welcome on his arrival in Ziro and later visited the Siddheshwarnath Temple at Kardo. He attended a breakfast meeting hosted by local MLA Hage Appa and reviewed the implementation of central schemes with district officials before leaving for Kra Daadi district.

ALSO Read: MoS Pabitra Margherita expresses India’s commitment to supporting Dominica’s Kalinago community