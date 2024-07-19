Scientists discover new plant species in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have discovered a new plant species from a wildlife sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh recently. Phlogacanthus Sudhansusekharii, the plant species discovered from Itanagar Wildlife sanctuary in Papum Pare district of the northeastern state, belongs to the family Acanthaceae and Phlogacanthus genus, sources at the BSI here said on Thursday.

The species is named to honor Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Dash, a scientist-F at the BSI, for his significant contributions to plant and ecological research in the Indian Himalayan region, the sources said.

The detailed research paper on the new species has been published by the authors Samrat Goswami and Rohan Maity in Indian Journal of Forestry.

The genus Phlogacanthus comprises 13 species in India and spread over mainly Northeastern and Indian Eastern Himalayan states with the highest species diversity (10 species) extending its distribution range to Western Himalayas with only one endemic species and Southern Western Ghats exhibiting two endemic species.

This newly described species is closely allied to Phlogacanthus guttatus (Wall) Nees, but differed in various morphological characters, mainly in its shape and size of calyx, staminodes and strikingly different corona colour.

The plant can be differentiated by its strikingly different yellowish-cream colored corolla with yellow patches and brown maculation, ratio of calyx lobes and tube length being ~1:1 and deltoid staminodes (vs greenish-cream to white corolla with red-maroon maculation, ratio of calyx lobes and tube length ~2:1 and subulate-ensiform staminodes in the latter).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed delight over the new discovery.

“The biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh is wide & varied. In addition to the findings of new flora, researchers from @bsi_moefcc have identified a new plant species, named Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii, in the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary,” Khandu said in a post in X. This discovery reminds us of our rich natural heritage & our responsibility to preserve it for future generations, the chief minister added.

