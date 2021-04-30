Seek ideas from SIRD: Minister Bamang Felix to officials

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development & Panchayat Minister, Bamang Felix has called upon the officials of both departments to seek ideas from the revived the SIRD (State Institute of Rural Development). He said this while chairing a review meeting with the officers of the departments at Tawang on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi termed Felix as a far-sighted person with a right view in the right chair. He expressed his gratitude to the Minister for conducting review meetings with officers during his visits to the districts and also for taking suggestions from officers working at the ground level to bring about changes in the government policies.

Lauding the Minister for convening the meeting, DC Sang Phuntsok termed it as a good initiative as it has motivated the officers to work more sincerely.

Tawang Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) LekiGombu urged the Minister for early delegation of powers to the panchayat members.

