‘Unity, collaboration helped achieve remarkable strides in education’ Says CM Advisor Tai Tagak

ITANAGAR: Tai Tagak, Advisor to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday emphasized on the paramount importance of unity and collaboration in achieving remarkable strides in school development and educational upliftment.

Gracing the inauguration ceremony of the five-day Pradhanacharyas Vikas Varg, held at Manjushree Shiksha Niketan at Bomdila in West Kameng district, Tagak articulated the ethos of 'together everyone achieves more', highlighting the synergistic potential of collective efforts in driving positive change and progress in the realm of education.

The event, organized by ASVS, the state chapter of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, marks a significant step towards the enhancement of educational leadership and pedagogy within the state.

Tagak stressed on unwavering commitment to quality education which he termed as the cornerstone of societal progress and individual empowerment. He reiterated the need for a holistic approach to education, one that nurtures not only intellectual growth but also social, emotional, and mental well-being.

