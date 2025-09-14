‘Several states of Northeast received less rainfall this year’

GUWAHATI: The Deputy Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, on Friday said that from June 1 to September 11, several states of the Northeastern region have received less rainfall this year compared to normal rainfall.

Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw told ANI that from June 1 to September 11, Meghalaya received 45 per cent less rainfall compared to normal rainfall, and Assam received 34 per cent less rainfall compared to normal rainfall.

“During the period, Arunachal Pradesh has received 40 per cent less rainfall, 13 per cent less rainfall in Manipur, 9 per cent less rainfall in Mizoram, and Sikkim has received 15 per cent less rainfall”, said the Deputy Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw also highlighted that Nagaland has received 12 per cent more rainfall than the normal rainfall received by Tripura during this period.

According to the reports of the India Meteorological Department, in Assam, the normal rainfall is 1307.7 mm, but this year, from June 1 to September 11, the state has received 865.7 mm of rainfall. Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, the normal rainfall is 1447.7 mm, and the state has so far received 865.7 mm of rainfall, as mentioned in the report.

The report of India Meteorological Department stated that the normal rainfall in Meghalaya is 2401.4 mm and the rainfall received by the state is 1328.5 mm, similarly the normal rainfall in Manipur is 920.9 mm but it received 797.2 mm and the normal rainfall in Sikkim is 1466.2 mm, it received 1252.7 mm.

The IMD reports also stated that, it is expected that, moderate rain very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya & Nagaland and moderate rain very likely to occur at many places over Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 13 and September 14. (ANI)

