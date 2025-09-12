Assam: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall from Sept 13-15

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of the state from September 13 to 15. It has issued an orange (be prepared to take action) alert in a few districts.

According to the IMD, light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorms are likely at most/many places with isolated heavy rainfall in Assam from September 11 to 17. It also predicted very heavy rainfalls over Assam from September 13 to 15, 2025.

According to a special weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, of IMD, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rains, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning, are very likely to occur at isolated places over the district of Nagaon on September 13.

Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rains (12-20 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kokrajhar and Barpeta, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning on September 14.

Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rains (12-20 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur at isolated places over the Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning on September 15.

Currently an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central Assam at 0.9 km above mean sea level. In the past 24 hours, Bahalpur in the Dhubri district received the highest rainfall of 8 cm in the state.

