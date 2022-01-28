Shun bandh culture to ensure progress: Dr BD Mishra

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra has called upon the people of the State to shun the 'bandh culture', saying that it causes immense sufferings to the common man, the poor, the daily-wage earners, housewives and school-going children.

Unfurling the National Tricolour at the Indira Gandhi Park here on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, the Governor pointed out that most of the frequent bandh calls by organizations are misplaced and caused great sufferings to the common people.

"Most of the time, the bandh calls, unfortunately, have turned violent and public property, bought from our people's money, worth crores of rupees, have been destroyed. Our administration now has resolved to handle these bandhs firmly and no unlawful activity will be allowed and the people indulging in unlawful activity will be brought to book," he said.

Informing that the State administration will now have 'zero tolerance' towards lawlessness, the Governor urged the citizens to cooperate and defeat the unlawful, malicious bandh calls at all cost.

Exhorting the people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, Mishra informed that despite the country continuously fighting the pandemic in the last two years, the State Government has meticulously managed the situation.

"For Corona and its latest mutation 'Omicron', our State Government has set up adequate numbers of Covid Wards, oxygen plants, ICU units and more than 1,000 oxygen beds and sufficient number of oxygen generation plants," he disclosed, adding that an additional 77 ICU beds, 10 pediatric care units and 17 modern district hospitals are also under construction.

The Governor also complimented the State's health care workers for their contribution towards pandemic care and cure.

On the increasing instances of drugs menace in the State, the Governor informed that the State Government has prepared a five-year plan for drug de-addiction amongst the youth and steps are being taken to control the cultivation, distribution and use of addictive items.

On the decades-old inter-State boundary dispute with Assam, Mishra informed that the State Government is making sincere efforts to resolve the long-pending issue.

"Under the guiding directions of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, both the States are sincerely working for a permanent solution," he said.

