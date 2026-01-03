Siang River holds vast potential as adventure, eco-tourism hub: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said the Siang River holds immense potential as a hub for adventure sports and eco-tourism in the state, stressing that such initiatives must be rooted in sustainability and community participation.

He said experiences like river rafting reflect the true spirit of Arunachal Pradesh, its untamed landscapes, rich rivers and growing tourism promise.

Mein made the remarks after embarking on a rafting expedition on the mighty Siang on Friday, welcoming the New Year where adventure meets nature.

“Moments like these capture the true spirit of Arunachal Pradesh, its untamed landscapes, rich rivers, and growing potential as a destination for adventure sports and eco-tourism,” the deputy chief minister said in a post on X.

He added that sustainable tourism can play a key role in inclusive growth across the state. Reflecting on the experience, Mein said that such initiatives clearly demonstrate the vast potential of the Siang River as a centre for adventure and eco-tourism.

“These experiences reinforce Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to promoting adventure sports, sustainable tourism and livelihood opportunities across the state,” Mein said, adding that responsible tourism can play a key role in local employment generation while preserving the state’s pristine natural environment.

He thanked Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, state sports and youth affairs secretary Abu Tayeng, for the arrangements made for the rafting programme.

Beginning the New Year with adventure activities on the Siang, Mein shared moments of camaraderie while rafting alongside former Chief Minister Mukut Mithi, Lok Sabha MP from the state Tapir Gao, minister Ojing Tasing, and MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oni Panyang and Topin Ete, along with senior officials.

