Sikkim rapper UNB injured in alleged roadside attack by group in Arunachal’s Lower Dibang Valley

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Sikkim-based rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, was allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 men in Lower Dibang Valley district after his vehicle was intercepted on a secluded road, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Tiwari Gaon on Monday evening when UNB and his team were returning to Roing after attending a festival in Anini. Police said two vehicles allegedly followed their car for nearly an hour before stopping it at around 6 pm.

The incident was reported to Roing Police Station at around 7.50 pm. Police attributed the delay to poor mobile connectivity in the area and subsequently alerted check gates to watch for vehicles matching the description provided by the victims.

The assailants allegedly used rods to strike the vehicle and attacked UNB and his manager. UNB sustained injuries to his head and face and swelling around one eye. Police said he underwent a medical examination and remained stable with minor injuries. The vehicle was also damaged.

Roing Police Station officer-in-charge Taniya Uli said police accompanied UNB and his team to the spot on Tuesday and were collecting evidence and information. She said the isolated location, lack of eyewitnesses and poor network connectivity had made the investigation difficult.

UNB's manager alleged that the attackers had covered their vehicle number plates with mud and intercepted the team after confirming that the rapper was travelling in the car. Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Efforts were underway to identify those involved.

The incident came days after Meghalaya filmmaker and National Award winner Dominic Sangma was allegedly assaulted near the Film and Television Institute of India campus at Jote. Police had registered an FIR at Balijan Police Station following the September 16 incident, in which two accused were identified as Techi Nanu and Techi Sanjay. The allegations in that case are also under investigation.

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