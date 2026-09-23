Meghalaya communities ink historic MoUs to safeguard Shillong and Tura water catchments

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya communities have signed MoUs with the State Government for the protection of the Umiew and Ganol catchments, marking the first formal community participation in enforcing the State's catchment area protection legislation enacted more than 35 years ago.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, speaking at the Integrated Partners' Support and Engagement Programme on Tuesday, said the legislation enacted in 1990 had remained largely unimplemented as the understanding and consent of local communities required for enforcement had not been secured. He described the MoU signing as a significant step towards protecting water sources, forests and natural ecosystems.

The agreements were executed under the MegARISE programme, funded by the KfW German Development Bank at a total cost of Rs 344.4 crore. The programme, which began in November 2022 and will continue until November 2029, covers 52,198 hectares across 77 micro-watersheds and 226 villages.

The project includes the Umiew catchment, the principal source of Shillong's water supply, and the Ganol catchment, which supports Tura's water security. The Ganol catchment covers 39,714 hectares across 64 micro-watersheds and 132 villages in West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills.

Sangma linked the protection of the Ganol catchment to the long-term water security of Tura and the Rs 398-crore Greater Tura Water Supply Scheme. He also said MegARISE and FOCUS Plus complemented each other by supporting farm incomes while protecting the water, soil and forest cover on which livelihoods depend.

The Chief Minister also released the first instalment of FOCUS Plus for 2026, transferring Rs 2,500 each to 1,14,400 beneficiaries at a total outlay of Rs 28 crore. Under the scheme, each farming household receives an annual untied grant of Rs 5,000 in two instalments.

Sangma also handed over the MegARISE Community Awards and flagged off AGEY vehicles for self-help groups under the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society.

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